ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Orders Wikipedia To Remove Defamatory Content, Lifts Ban On Page Edits

Delhi High Court upheld an order to remove defamatory Wikipedia content calling a news agency a "propaganda tool" but lifted the ban on page edits.

Etv Bharat
Delhi High Court directs removal of defamatory Wikipedia content on news agency, lifts ban on further edits to the page. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 11:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The division bench of the Delhi High Court has upheld an earlier order by a single bench directing Wikipedia to remove defamatory content describing a news agency as a "propaganda tool." However, the bench, headed by Justice Prathiba Singh, stayed the single bench’s directive banning all edits to the concerned agency’s Wikipedia page.

The court stated that Wikipedia must delete the defamatory content and, if similar content is re-added in the future, act promptly upon receiving any complaint from the news agency, in accordance with the law.

The April 2 order by a single bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad had instructed Wikipedia to remove the objectionable content. The case arose after the news agency alleged that its Wikipedia page falsely described it as a government propaganda outlet.

In July 2024, the High Court issued a notice to Wikipedia, asking it to disclose the identity of the user, who made the edit. Wikipedia refused, citing privacy concerns, and proposed only notifying the user of the court notice without revealing their identity.

Following this, on September 5, 2024, the court issued a contempt notice against Wikipedia for non-compliance, warning of strict action if further court orders were ignored.

The court emphasised that the user's identity is essential for a fair hearing in the petition filed by the news agency and that balancing user privacy with judicial transparency is necessary for justice.

Read more: Delhi High Court Slams Wikipedia, Says, 'If You Don't Like Law Of India Then You Should Not Work Here'

New Delhi: The division bench of the Delhi High Court has upheld an earlier order by a single bench directing Wikipedia to remove defamatory content describing a news agency as a "propaganda tool." However, the bench, headed by Justice Prathiba Singh, stayed the single bench’s directive banning all edits to the concerned agency’s Wikipedia page.

The court stated that Wikipedia must delete the defamatory content and, if similar content is re-added in the future, act promptly upon receiving any complaint from the news agency, in accordance with the law.

The April 2 order by a single bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad had instructed Wikipedia to remove the objectionable content. The case arose after the news agency alleged that its Wikipedia page falsely described it as a government propaganda outlet.

In July 2024, the High Court issued a notice to Wikipedia, asking it to disclose the identity of the user, who made the edit. Wikipedia refused, citing privacy concerns, and proposed only notifying the user of the court notice without revealing their identity.

Following this, on September 5, 2024, the court issued a contempt notice against Wikipedia for non-compliance, warning of strict action if further court orders were ignored.

The court emphasised that the user's identity is essential for a fair hearing in the petition filed by the news agency and that balancing user privacy with judicial transparency is necessary for justice.

Read more: Delhi High Court Slams Wikipedia, Says, 'If You Don't Like Law Of India Then You Should Not Work Here'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI HIGH COURT ON WIKIPEDIAWIKIPEDIA REMOVE DEFAMATION CASEDELHI HIGH COURTDELHI HIGH COURT ORDERS WIKIPEDIA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.