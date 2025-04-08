ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Orders Wikipedia To Remove Defamatory Content, Lifts Ban On Page Edits

Delhi High Court directs removal of defamatory Wikipedia content on news agency, lifts ban on further edits to the page. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The division bench of the Delhi High Court has upheld an earlier order by a single bench directing Wikipedia to remove defamatory content describing a news agency as a "propaganda tool." However, the bench, headed by Justice Prathiba Singh, stayed the single bench’s directive banning all edits to the concerned agency’s Wikipedia page.

The court stated that Wikipedia must delete the defamatory content and, if similar content is re-added in the future, act promptly upon receiving any complaint from the news agency, in accordance with the law.

The April 2 order by a single bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad had instructed Wikipedia to remove the objectionable content. The case arose after the news agency alleged that its Wikipedia page falsely described it as a government propaganda outlet.

In July 2024, the High Court issued a notice to Wikipedia, asking it to disclose the identity of the user, who made the edit. Wikipedia refused, citing privacy concerns, and proposed only notifying the user of the court notice without revealing their identity.