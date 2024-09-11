Delhi HC Issues Notice To NADA On Bajrang Punia's Suspension

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to respond to a petition by wrestler Bajrang Punia challenging his recent suspension. Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice to NADA, following Punia's plea ahead of the Senior World Wrestling Championships scheduled for October in Albania.

Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, representing Punia, sought interim relief, arguing that the suspension was detrimental as the World Championship is imminent. Dutta criticised the timing of the suspension, calling it a case of 'hounding' and emphasising Punia's need to prepare for the competition.

The court raised concerns about Punia's refusal to submit a sample for testing, questioning how he could participate in events without complying with testing requirements. Punia's counsel argued that issues with an 'outdated kit' were at the heart of the dispute and sought clarifications from the authorities.

NADA's counsel responded that a disciplinary panel had been constituted to review the matter and denied any intent to target Punia. The court suggested that Punia address his concerns with the panel and scheduled a further hearing for October.

Punia, who had previously been suspended on April 23 for refusing to provide a urine sample during a selection trial on March 10, had his initial suspension lifted by an Anti-Disciplinary Doping (ADDP) panel after NADA failed to issue a formal 'notice of charge'. NADA re-suspended Punia on June 21, citing the issuance of the formal charge.

In his petition, Punia, who played a prominent role in last year's protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, claimed that NADA's actions violated testing guidelines and his constitutional rights to practice his profession and earn a livelihood. He warned that the 'arbitrary' suspension could force him into retirement if not overturned.