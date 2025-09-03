Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju Transfer: Delhi High Court Lawyers Write To CJI Requesting Review

New Delhi: The lawyers of the Delhi High Court have written letters to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai requesting him to review the proposed transfer of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju.

The letters have been written by 66 women lawyers and 94 other lawyers of the Delhi High Court. In the letter written by 94 lawyers, it has been mentioned that Justice Ganju has served the Bar for 30 years before elevation to the bench with an unblemished record.

According to them, at the Bench, she has maintained an exceptional record in judicial performance. It has further been mentioned that the judge has achieved one of the highest disposal rates, with approximately 90% of listed cases being effectively disposed of.

The lawyers have said that it is unfortunate and concerning that a judge who has contributed immensely to imparting justice is being “shunted rather than appreciated.”

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium proposed to transfer Justice Ganju to Karnataka High Court. In another letter, the 66 women lawyers have written that the frequent transfers of judges is undermining the confidence of the Bar.

“If indeed Judges are transferred, they and their Bar are surely in the right to demand cogent reasons,” the letter states. “It should be please appreciated that, given the unique nature of the service, emotional and mental well-being of the Judge requires a nurturing environment where they flourish and fearlessly do what they are supposed to do, effectively dispensing justice, being the guardians of the law,” it adds.

Only recently, the Delhi High Court Bar Association had written to the CJI and other collegium judges, raising concerns about the frequent transfer of judges in the Delhi High Court.

“Judges who have risen through the ranks of the Bar, carry with them an invaluable understanding of the pulse of the city and its courts, and the recent transfers underscore how essential judicial continuity is, and how deeply the Bar values judges who have journeyed alongside it over the decades,” DHCBA had said.