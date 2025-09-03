ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju Transfer: Delhi High Court Lawyers Write To CJI Requesting Review

In the letter Justice Ganju's unblemished track record and seniority of served the Bar for 30 years have been mentioned.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju Transfer: Delhi High Court Lawyers Write To CJI Requesting Review
Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The lawyers of the Delhi High Court have written letters to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai requesting him to review the proposed transfer of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju.

The letters have been written by 66 women lawyers and 94 other lawyers of the Delhi High Court. In the letter written by 94 lawyers, it has been mentioned that Justice Ganju has served the Bar for 30 years before elevation to the bench with an unblemished record.

According to them, at the Bench, she has maintained an exceptional record in judicial performance. It has further been mentioned that the judge has achieved one of the highest disposal rates, with approximately 90% of listed cases being effectively disposed of.

The lawyers have said that it is unfortunate and concerning that a judge who has contributed immensely to imparting justice is being “shunted rather than appreciated.”

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium proposed to transfer Justice Ganju to Karnataka High Court. In another letter, the 66 women lawyers have written that the frequent transfers of judges is undermining the confidence of the Bar.

“If indeed Judges are transferred, they and their Bar are surely in the right to demand cogent reasons,” the letter states. “It should be please appreciated that, given the unique nature of the service, emotional and mental well-being of the Judge requires a nurturing environment where they flourish and fearlessly do what they are supposed to do, effectively dispensing justice, being the guardians of the law,” it adds.

Only recently, the Delhi High Court Bar Association had written to the CJI and other collegium judges, raising concerns about the frequent transfer of judges in the Delhi High Court.

“Judges who have risen through the ranks of the Bar, carry with them an invaluable understanding of the pulse of the city and its courts, and the recent transfers underscore how essential judicial continuity is, and how deeply the Bar values judges who have journeyed alongside it over the decades,” DHCBA had said.

New Delhi: The lawyers of the Delhi High Court have written letters to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai requesting him to review the proposed transfer of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju.

The letters have been written by 66 women lawyers and 94 other lawyers of the Delhi High Court. In the letter written by 94 lawyers, it has been mentioned that Justice Ganju has served the Bar for 30 years before elevation to the bench with an unblemished record.

According to them, at the Bench, she has maintained an exceptional record in judicial performance. It has further been mentioned that the judge has achieved one of the highest disposal rates, with approximately 90% of listed cases being effectively disposed of.

The lawyers have said that it is unfortunate and concerning that a judge who has contributed immensely to imparting justice is being “shunted rather than appreciated.”

Last week, the Supreme Court Collegium proposed to transfer Justice Ganju to Karnataka High Court. In another letter, the 66 women lawyers have written that the frequent transfers of judges is undermining the confidence of the Bar.

“If indeed Judges are transferred, they and their Bar are surely in the right to demand cogent reasons,” the letter states. “It should be please appreciated that, given the unique nature of the service, emotional and mental well-being of the Judge requires a nurturing environment where they flourish and fearlessly do what they are supposed to do, effectively dispensing justice, being the guardians of the law,” it adds.

Only recently, the Delhi High Court Bar Association had written to the CJI and other collegium judges, raising concerns about the frequent transfer of judges in the Delhi High Court.

“Judges who have risen through the ranks of the Bar, carry with them an invaluable understanding of the pulse of the city and its courts, and the recent transfers underscore how essential judicial continuity is, and how deeply the Bar values judges who have journeyed alongside it over the decades,” DHCBA had said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI HC JUSTICE TRANSFER CASE150 LAWYERS LETTER TO CJITARA VISTARA GANJOO TRANSFER CASEJUSTICE TARA VITASTA GANJU TRANSFER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.