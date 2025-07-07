Delhi High Court Dismisses Turkish Cargo Operator Celebi's Plea Against Revocation Of Security Clearance

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition challenging the central government's decision to cancel the security clearance of Turkish cargo operator Celebi Airport Services India Private Limited, which does ground handling at the country's airports.

A bench of Justice Sachin Dutta ordered the dismissal of Celebi's petition. The court had reserved the decision on May 13. During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Celebi, had said that while cancelling the security clearance, neither was he given a notice nor was his side heard.

Rohatgi, citing Rule 12 of the Aircraft Security Rules, had said that the central government had violated the principle of natural justice. Under this rule, the Director General of Civil Aviation suspends the security clearance and hears the side of the concerned company. If the Director General feels that there is a threat to national security, then he can cancel the security clearance. Rohatgi said that according to the Aircraft Security Rules, it was mandatory to hear the side of the concerned company. He said that all the people working in Celebi company were Indians.

Opposing Celebi's petition, the Central Government had said that the decision to cancel the company's security clearance was taken under unforeseen circumstances. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the Central Government, had said that when there is a threat to the security of the country, it becomes almost impossible for the government to hear the side of the concerned company.

Turkish cargo operator Celebi Airport Services India Private Limited has opposed the Centre's order to cancel the security clearance saying it was “illegal” and “arbitrary”. (ETV Bharat)

Mehta had said that the petitioner company Celebi has the right to judicial review. But when it is a question of national security, it is not necessary to follow natural justice, he said.

Mehta had said that Rule 12 of the Aircraft Security Rules had been followed mostly adding the government had considered the representation of Celebi company and the order was passed the next day.

Celebi had said that the Indian government's decision was “confusing and unnecessary”. The company said that the decision of the government would shake the confidence of foreign investors and will affect 3800 Indian employees. The petition said that even though Turkey owns Celebi, its management and control was in the hands of the Indian team. Celebi had said that its track record of nearly a decade of ground handling at Indian airports had been clean.