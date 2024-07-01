ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Denies Bail to KCR's Daughter K Kavitha in CBI and ED Liquor Scam Cases

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate rejected the argument that K Kavitha, who is an accused in the Delhi liquor scam case, should be granted bail because she is a woman. The agency told the court that Kavitha can influence witnesses and added that she, along with the other accused, took a bribe of Rs 100 crore.

Delhi liquor scam case accused K Kavitha
Delhi liquor scam case accused K Kavitha (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of ​​BRS leader K Kavitha, who was an accused in the Delhi liquor scam case. Justice Swarnakanta Sharma's bench had reserved the decision on May 28 in the ED and CBI case of this scam. ED had opposed K Kavitha's bail plea and said that further investigation may be seriously affected in case of her release on bail.

The investigating agency had said that the argument that she should be granted bail because she is a woman is not correct. It said that Kavitha is an influential woman and she has committed a very serious crime. She can influence witnesses and tamper with evidence, the ED said and added that K. Kavitha, along with the other accused, took a bribe of Rs 100 crore.

The High Court had issued notice in the ED case on May 10 and in the CBI case on May 16. K Kavitha had filed bail plea in both the CBI and ED cases. The Rouse Avenue Court rejected the bail plea on 6 May. The ED arrested Kavitha on 15 March after conducting raids in Hyderabad. After that, the CBI also arrested her on 11 April.

According to the CBI, K Kavitha was also involved in the conspiracy in the liquor scam case. Whereas, according to ED, 33 percent profit through Indospirit used to go to Kavitha and she was associated with the liquor traders' lobby South Group.

TAGGED:

K KAVITHAKAVITHA BAIL PLEADELHI LIQUOR SCAM CASEDELHI HIGH COURTKCR DAUGHTER KAVITHA

