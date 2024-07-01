Delhi HC Denies Bail to KCR's Daughter K Kavitha in CBI and ED Liquor Scam Cases

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha, who was an accused in the Delhi liquor scam case. Justice Swarnakanta Sharma's bench had reserved the decision on May 28 in the ED and CBI case of this scam. ED had opposed K Kavitha's bail plea and said that further investigation may be seriously affected in case of her release on bail.
The investigating agency had said that the argument that she should be granted bail because she is a woman is not correct. It said that Kavitha is an influential woman and she has committed a very serious crime. She can influence witnesses and tamper with evidence, the ED said and added that K. Kavitha, along with the other accused, took a bribe of Rs 100 crore.