Delhi High Court Defers Decision On Disclosure Of PM Modi's Degree

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred its decision on the petition filed by Delhi University against the Central Information Commission's order to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree. Justice Sachin Dutta's bench will pronounce the verdict on August 25, after reserving judgment on February 27.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Delhi University, argued that while the degree could be shown to the court, it should not be made public.

He emphasised that Delhi University has nothing to hide but cannot disclose personal information to 'strangers.' The petitioner, AAP's Neeraj Sharma, had sought the degree details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, claiming that a public authority cannot withhold such information. Sharma contended that the degree was a public matter, not a private one, and that the university's refusal undermines public interest.

The dispute began after the university denied Sharma's RTI request, citing personal privacy concerns. The Central Information Commission had imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Delhi University's information officer, ordering the release of the degree information. The case now awaits the Delhi High Court's decision later this week.