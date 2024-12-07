ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Urges MEA To Formulate Guidelines To Protect Interests Of Indians Going Abroad To Study

The Delhi HC asked the government to issue comprehensive guidelines to regulate student migration and safeguard their rights ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday urged the Central Government to act on a representation urging the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to establish guidelines safeguarding the rights and interests of Indian students pursuing education abroad.

The bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, was hearing a petition seeking to protect the interests of Indian students studying abroad. The bench, despite noting that the matter pertains to legislation and policy-making, directed the authorities to address the representation submitted by the petitioner NGO.

What Does The Petition Say?

A plea moved by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell said that Indian students travelling abroad for academic purposes currently lack adequate legal protection. In the absence of regulatory oversight, these students, while pursuing higher education outside India, are at substantial risk of becoming victims of exploitation, the plea mentioned.

This leaves them vulnerable to fraud, exploitation, and various malpractices perpetuated by unregulated educational agents and foreign institutions, the petition stated.

The plea stated that "The existing leg framework governing emigration, as provided under the Emigration Act of 1983, does not contain provisions specifically safeguarding Indian students who seek education abroad. This Act is employment-focused and does not extend its protections to Indian students."