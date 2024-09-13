Delhi High Court Asks IOA To State Steps On Reconstitution Of Ad-Hoc Committee For WFI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to mention steps taken by it to reconstitute the ad-hoc committee to run the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav gave the Central Government and the IOA a final chance to file a reply in this matter.

"The court as the last indulgence grants them (Centre and IOA) two weeks to place on record their affidavits /counter affidavits. Needless to state if said the respondents don't file any counter affidavit within the schedule, the court shall continue to hear the matter," said Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav.

The court gave this order on the petition by grapplers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian who were at the forefront of last year's protest at the Jantar Mantar demanding outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

Through the petition, these wrestlers have been seeking to set aside and declare as 'illegal' the elections conducted to elect the office bearers of the federation held in December. On August 16, the High Court approved the formation of an ad-hoc committee by the IOA and also its reconstitution to oversee the functioning of the Indian Wrestling Association.

During the hearing, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing on behalf of the petitioner wrestlers, said that despite the High Court's order, the suspended committee is still functional. The court then told Mehra that if the orders have not been followed, a contempt of court petition can be filed by them and shall be heard by the bench.

"The President of WFI continues despite the Union saying you can't continue; (he) continues to control the affairs, continues to select teams, continues to do everything despite two orders -- one of the Union and one of this court that you can't do it," Mehra submitted.

Mehra said that Sanjay Singh is close to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former president of the Indian Wrestling Association, against whom a case of sexual harassment is underway. The court objected to this and ordered to not make personal allegations against a person who is not a party.

"If you are making allegations against an individual, you have to make the allegations in his presence," the court said. The Central government counsel, Anil Soni, sought time to file the response.

Three days after electing new office bearers, the Center suspended the WFI on December 24 last year, accusing it of not abiding by its constitution while making decisions. The Center also asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to oversee and administer the organisation's operations.