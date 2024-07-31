Coaching Centre Deaths: Delhi High Court Asks Whether MCD Took Action against Any Officer

New Delhi: While hearing the case of the death of 3 students in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi, the Delhi High Court asked whether any MCD officer has been taken into custody so far. The court also asked whether any MCD officer had been investigated in this case.

The court asked the Delhi Police to file a report in this case tomorrow and asked the MCD commissioner to be present personally during the hearing. The police investigating officer and the DCP should also come to the court. Whatever encroachment is there on the drain system should be removed. If the top officials of the MCD themselves go to the field, then some changes will happen, it commented.

The judge said, "How were these basements built? Which engineer permitted them? What arrangements were made to drain out the water from them? Will all these responsible people be spared? Who will investigate this? Has any MCD official gone to jail? Only a car driver passing by was caught. In this way, responsibility is being fixed. It should be ensured that such incidents do not happen again." The next hearing will be held on Friday at 2.30 pm.

Severely reprimanded: During the hearing, the court said that there is no proper drainage system here (in Old Rajendra Nagar). "Unauthorized constructions happen with the connivance of the police. All the authorities are only interested in passing the buck to each other. How did so much water accumulate in that area? This is not rocket science. When the authorities authorized the building, were they not aware of this? Why are the drains not functional?" the court said.

Five questions:

The High Court has said that we have not seen anyone lose their job in MCD after the action. We are seeing buildings being demolished, but who has lost their job in MCD because of this?

The court further said, 'MCD, you have suspended the most junior officer. What about the most senior officer who has not done his duty of supervision?'

Senior MCD officials are not coming out of their AC offices today. If these drains were covered, then why were the lids not removed?

The court further said, 'You have to decide on this culture of freebies. This city has a population of 3.3 crore people, while it was planned for 6-7 lakh people. How are you planning to accommodate so many people without upgrading the infrastructure?'

The court said, 'Today if you ask any MCD officer to make a plan for the drains, they will not be able to do so. They do not know where the drains are. Everything is mixed up. Completely disorganized.'

The demand of the petitioner? MCD is deliberately ignoring safety rules. A committee should be formed under the chairmanship of a retired judge of the High Court. It should be expanded to every district of Delhi. Illegal PGs are running. 50-60 students are living in one building. MCD people are appointed for every area. It is an open fact that during construction, recovery is done for every lintel. All this should stop.

Delhi Government's lawyer: The Delhi government's lawyer said, "Rules have been made. Efforts are made to follow them. Coaching is allowed only based on the building. Inspection is done for fire safety. We are continuously taking action against coaching institutes. Notice was given to 75 centres. About 35 were closed, and 25 were sealed. Some were shifted to other places."

The judge said that the problem is that you relaxed the building bylaws without developing the infrastructure of facilities. Many floors are constructed, but the facilities that the government has to provide are not being provided, the judge said.