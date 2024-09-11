New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere with a lower court's directives requiring SpiceJet to ground three aircraft engines due to non-payment issues with the engine lessors. The ruling confirms that the budget airline must comply with the order following a dispute over unpaid dues.
Delhi HC Upholds Order to Ground SpiceJet Aircraft Engines Over Payment Dispute
The Delhi HC has rejected SpiceJet's plea to overturn an order that grounds three of its aircraft engines for failing to pay lessors. The court's decision will impact the airline's flight operations until the payment issues are resolved.
Representative Image (ANI)
