Decide Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea Expeditiously: Delhi HC To NIA Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the court hearing cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to expeditiously decide the bail plea of jailed J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan said, "The ASJ-03, Patiala House Court is requested to dispose of the bail application of the petitioner expeditiously." The court was dealing with Rashid's plea alleging there was no remedy available after the NIA court, dealing with his bail application, left him in limbo after he became a member of Parliament (MP).

Justice Mahajan observed a direction passed by the high court on the administrative side clarifying that the NIA court would continue to hear the case. In view of the development, Rashid's counsel sought to withdraw the plea from the high court.