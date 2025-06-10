ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC To Hear Plea Over Sexual Crimes Against Animals In July

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court would in July hear a plea to prosecute those involved in sexual crimes against animals. A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on May 28 posted the matter on July 16 to enable the petitioner to bring more facts on record.

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) in its PIL highlighted the "complete repeal" of Section 377 (unnatural sexual offences) of IPC under the newly-enacted Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While Section 377 of the IPC was rightly read down by the Supreme Court in the 2018 Navtej Singh Johar judgment to decriminalise consensual same-sex relationships, its complete deletion from BNS inadvertently decriminalised sexual violence against animals, leaving them unprotected by law, it argued.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, the plea said, in its report on BNS highlighted the removal of Section 377, proposing reinstating it to address non-consensual sexual offences against men, transpersons and animals.