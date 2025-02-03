ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Summons Shashi Tharoor In BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Defamation Case

Delhi HC summoned Shashi Tharoor on a defamation plea filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday summoned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on a defamation plea filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav posted the matter on April 28. "Let the plaint be registered as a suit. Issue summons to the defendant (Tharoor). List before the joint registrar on April 28," said the court.

In his suit, Chandrasekhar claimed Tharoor made false and defamatory statements at various public fora in April, 2024 that severely damaged his professional and personal reputation. Chandrasekhar has sought to restrain Tharoor from making any defamatory statements. While seeking a public apology, he sought Rs 10 crore in damages from Tharoor for allegedly defaming and tarnishing his reputation.

The BJP leader filed the defamation case over Tharoor's purported statements during an interview to a television channel where the latter allegedly said Chandrasekhar offered money to voters during 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP politician is represented by law firm Karanjawala and company.

