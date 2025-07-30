Delhi HC Sets Aside Disability Pension Award To IAF Official, Asks Tribunal For Fresh Review

New Delhi: Setting aside the Armed Forces Tribunal's (AFT) order granting the disability pension to a retired Air Force sergeant, the Delhi High Court remanded the matter back to the tribunal for fresh consideration. The matter was heard on July 17 by a division bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul.

The sergeant was enrolled in the Indian Air Force (IAF) in December 2000 and was discharged in December 2020 after completing 20 years of service. He was diagnosed with a congenital bicuspid aortic valve accompanied by moderate aortic stenosis and mild aortic regurgitation. After being denied disability pension by the authorities, he approached the AFT, which, relying on the Supreme Court's judgment in Dharamvir Singh vs. Union of India, ruled in his favour and granted him disability pension on February 1, 2023.

Challenging the decision, the Centre moved the high court with the argument that the medical condition was congenital and therefore not attributable to military service. Standing counsel Premtosh K Mishra represented the Centre with assistance from Sarthak Anand and Prarabdh Tiwari. The Centre was further represented by Sergeant Manish Kumar Singh and Sergeant Mritunjay from the Air Force Legal Cell.

Advocate Raj Kumar for Sergeant Kamal Kumar argued before the court that although the condition was congenital, its exacerbation over two decades in service suggested that it had been aggravated by military duties, which justifies the grant of disability pension.

Taking note of the congenital nature of the condition, the high court emphasised that it did not automatically exclude the possibility of aggravation due to service and found that the tribunal had failed to examine this aspect adequately.

Justice Hari Shankar observed that the respondent still had the right to argue that the later-developing medical complications were linked to or worsened by military service. In light of the reasoning, the court quashed the AFT's February 2023 order and sent the matter back for a fresh hearing. The tribunal has been directed to take up the case again on August 12, 2025, with the court urging an expeditious hearing given the nature of the issue.

The ruling clarifies that military personnel with congenital medical conditions are not automatically disqualified from receiving disability pensions. If aggravation due to service can be established, their claims deserve serious and thorough consideration. The order also sets a precedent for deeper scrutiny by the tribunal in similar disputes related to medical pension.