Delhi HC Senior Designations: SC Suggests Fresh Exercise For Rejected, Deferred Applications

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday suggested a Delhi High Court panel to conduct a fresh exercise for conferring senior designations to lawyers whose applications were either rejected or deferred.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, representing the Delhi High Court, to seek instructions and posted the hearing on April 15.

"We are suggesting that deferred candidates and rejected candidates, the committee will do the fresh exercise in terms of the Indira Jaising judgment. This is the understanding. Fresh process has to be conducted by reconstituting the committee," it said.

The top court was hearing a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to confer senior designations on 70 advocates in November 2024 on the ground of alleged irregularities.

While Rao said the high court could take up the remaining applications for consideration in a full court, the counsel appearing for the aggrieved petitioners said the entire marking procedure was defective.

The Delhi High Court designated 70 lawyers, including 12 women, as senior advocates. The senior designations were conferred after a permanent committee evaluated the candidates.