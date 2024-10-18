ETV Bharat / bharat

Wrestlers' Harassment Case: HC Seeks Delhi Police's Response On Brij Bhushan's Petition

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, seeking an early hearing of his petition to stay an FIR lodged against him by several women wrestlers.

Singh has sought preponement of the date of hearing in the main petition, which is listed on January 13, 2025, on various grounds.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the Delhi Police and the wrestlers and scheduled the next hearing of the latest plea for December 16.

Court On Brij Bhushan’s Plea

On August 29, the high court refused to grant any relief to Singh in the case. It said that they were trying to end the whole case after the trial had started.

Singh’s lawyer, Rajiv Mohan, said that this case is part of a hidden agenda and that the complainants didn’t want the petitioner to remain the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

To this, the Delhi Police responded that the plea was not maintainable as the trial had already begun in the Rouse Avenue Court on July 26.