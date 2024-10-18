Wrestlers' Harassment Case: HC Seeks Delhi Police's Response On Brij Bhushan's Petition

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, seeking an early hearing of his petition to stay an FIR lodged against him by several women wrestlers.
Singh has sought preponement of the date of hearing in the main petition, which is listed on January 13, 2025, on various grounds.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the Delhi Police and the wrestlers and scheduled the next hearing of the latest plea for December 16.
Court On Brij Bhushan’s Plea
On August 29, the high court refused to grant any relief to Singh in the case. It said that they were trying to end the whole case after the trial had started.
Singh’s lawyer, Rajiv Mohan, said that this case is part of a hidden agenda and that the complainants didn’t want the petitioner to remain the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
To this, the Delhi Police responded that the plea was not maintainable as the trial had already begun in the Rouse Avenue Court on July 26.
On May 21, the former WFI president and another accused, Vinod Tomar, told the court that they would face the trial as they refused to accept the charges framed by the court, saying that they had not committed any crime, so “there is no question of accepting it.”
Court's Order To Frame Charges:
Following the trial court’s order on May 10, charges were framed against Singh under sections 354, 354A, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These were based on the allegations made by five out of six female wrestlers.
However, the court acquitted Singh in the case of allegations made by a minor female wrestler.
Additionally, an order was passed to frame charges against co-accused Vinod Tomar under Section 506 of the IPC.
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the Rouse Avenue Court on June 15, 2023, in which allegations were made in cases of sexual harassment.
