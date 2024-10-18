ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Seeks Reply Of Speaker's Office On MLA Tanwar's Plea Against Disqualification

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the speaker's office on a plea by MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar challenging his disqualification from the legislative assembly.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the office of the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the MLA's petition and listed the matter for further hearing on December 9.

Tanwar, who won from the Chhatarpur constituency on an AAP ticket in 2020, was disqualified by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on September 24 under the anti-defection law. The lawmaker quit the party and joined the BJP in July, along with another MLA Raaj Kumar Anand.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Tanwar, submitted that the termination order was "cryptic" and "non-speaking", and was passed in haste without affording an opportunity of personal hearing to him. He submitted that due to the decision, he was unable to perform his duties and the development work was getting hampered.