Delhi HC Reserves Order On Engineer Rashid's Interim Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved the decision on the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, an accused in the terror funding case, to participate in the Parliament session. A bench of Justice Pratibha Singh pronounced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the interim bail plea, saying that being an MP, he cannot be allowed to come out of jail. The high court had issued a notice to the NIA on March 12.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Rashid, argued that his client had earlier sought permission to participate in the Parliament session, but was allowed by the court only for two days. The current Parliament session will run till April 4. Rashid is an MP from Baramulla, which has 45 per cent of the total population of Jammu and Kashmir. The representation of such a large population cannot be kept in abeyance, and Rashid should be released on custody parole, he told the bench.

Akshay Malik, appearing for NIA, said when the high court granted custody parole, no court was appointed to hear the case. Now a special court has been appointed in this case.

Rashid challenged the order of the Patiala House Court which on March 10 had rejected his petition for an interim bail to participate in the Parliament session. The petition states that Rashid is an MP and needs to participate in the Parliament session to fulfill his responsibility towards the people who have elected him. The second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament is starting from March 10, which will end on April 4, it stated.