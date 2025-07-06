ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Rejects Over 200 Pleas Of Defence Ministry Against Disability Pension

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed over 200 petitions filed by the Ministry of Defence, challenging the order of the Armed Forces Tribunal, holding several defence personnel entitled to disability pension for their respective disabilities.

Disability pension cannot be denied to defence personnel solely on the ground that the onset of the disability occurred while they were posted at a peace station or by contending that it is a lifestyle disease, the bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur said, noting that military service is inherently stressful due to a combination of factors.

The bench observed that granting disability pension is not an act of generosity but a rightful and just acknowledgement of the sacrifices endured by defence personnel, which manifests in the form of disabilities/ disorders suffered during their military service. The purpose of granting disability pension to personnel of the Indian Armed Forces is to provide necessary financial support to those who sustained a disability or illness during their service due to service conditions, the bench said in its 85-page common judgment passed on July 1.

The court said such pensions ensure that a soldier who suffers injury or disability due to service conditions is not left without support and can live with financial security and dignity. It is a measure that upholds the state's responsibility towards its soldiers, who have served the nation with courage and devotion, it added.

The court said it must be kept in mind that armed forces personnel, in defending the nation from external threats, have to perform their duties in most harsh and inhuman weather and conditions, be it in far-flung corners of land, in terrains and atmosphere where the limits of a man's survival are tested, or in air or water, where again surviving each day is a challenge, away from the luxury of family life and comforts.