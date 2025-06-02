ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses To Stop Demolition Of Majnu Ka Tila Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to intervene in the demolition of a Pakistani Hindu refugee camp at Majnu Ka Tila, saying it was situated in the ecologically sensitive Yamuna floodplains which must be protected.

Justice Dharmesh Sharma on May 30 dismissed the petition in relation to 800 such refugees from the neighbouring country, which also sought directions to the authorities for an alternate accommodation.

The court observed protection of the floodplains aimed to secure the fundamental human right to a clean and healthy environment for Delhi residents and future generations.

The verdict said it even Indian citizens could not claim alternate allotment as an absolute right in cases where the occupied land fell in prohibited areas like the Yamuna floodplains.

Refugees, it said, had no right to continue to occupy the area as the government of India made no promises to them on providing an allotment or alternate accommodation.

Support and assistance was provided to the limited extent that their respective applications for the grant of a "Long Term Visa" could be submitted successfully and be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs as expeditiously as possible, it added.

The court, however, recorded its "sincere efforts" to engage with the authorities to facilitate the rehabilitation and relocation of the refugees in vain "seemingly due to a classic case of bureaucratic buck-passing" particularly on the part of the Centre.

"Nevertheless, this court cannot undertake the exercise of framing a policy to ameliorate the plight of the refugees. The present writ petition is accordingly dismissed," the court said.