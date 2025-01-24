ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Refuses To Direct Sitting Of Assembly For Tabling CAG Reports

The court underlined the tabling of the audit reports was mandatory under the Constitution.

By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to direct a sitting of the state assembly for tabling several CAG reports on governance.

Justice Sachin Datta however said there was an "inordinate delay" on the part of the Delhi government in the matter. The court underlined the tabling of the audit reports was mandatory under the Constitution. "The court is not inclined to accept the prayer of the petitioner to summon a special sitting of the assembly," it held.

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan -- filed the petition last year and sought a direction to the speaker to call a sitting of the assembly for tabling the CAG reports.

The petitioners filed the plea through advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain. The senior lawyers for the speaker and the government opposed the court passing such a direction and said there was no urgency to table the reports at a stage when the assembly elections were to be held soon.

