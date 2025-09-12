ETV Bharat / bharat

Bomb Threats Spreads Panic in Delhi High Court, Judges Leave Courtrooms, Litigants Asked To Vacate

New Delhi: A bomb threat spread panic in the Delhi High Court for litigants and judges alike, prompting the latter to rise abruptly. The pandemonium followed an e-mail through which the court administration received the threat of the attack in the high court. This prompted the police and other agencies to launch a search operation.

According to sources, the e-mail was received by the registrar general at around 8.39 am and some of the judges were informed about it. When the judges were conducting proceedings, their court staff came and informed them about the bomb threat e-mail after which they rushed out of the courtrooms.

While some of the judges started rising at around 11.35 am, others kept holding their respective courts till 12 noon. A bomb disposal squad also reached the high court premises.

Security was beefed up and everyone present in the court premises was asked to vacate. Police said a PCR call was received in the morning regarding an e-mail claiming the presence of a bomb in the court premises.