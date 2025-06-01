Delhi HC Protects Sadhguru's Personality And Publicity Rights; Restrains Misuse Through AI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has passed an interim order protecting the personality and publicity rights of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, and restrained various rogue websites and unknown entities from misusing his traits through Artificial Intelligence (AI) in any platform or medium.

While issuing the dynamic injunction in favour of Sadhguru, Justice Saurabh Banerjee noted, "Therefore, the position of law apparent therefrom, which has since developed with the passage of time, clearly reflects that the rights of a plaintiff, cannot be rendered otiose in this world of rapidly developing technology and for that, enforcement of intellectual property rights on any social platform, including but not limited to, the internet as well alongwith the real world, ought to be visible and effective."

The development comes after Sadhguru moved court two days ago seeking protection of his personality rights, alleging misuse of AI by various rogue websites and unknown entities. The next hearing of the case has been listed on October 14.

The court observed that Sadhguru has acquired uniqueness pertaining to his personality namely his voice, name, signature, image, likeness, vocal, articulation style and his unique attire or appearance. It stated that Sadhguru's personality traits are unique and not only were his personality rights being utilised but modern-day technology was being used to modify his images, voice, likeness and videos for commercial gains.

"If allowed to continue in the manner it will soon spread like a pandemic with wide uncontrollable repercussions, especially, since it is a social media platform(s) herein happen to be the internet portal(s). If not stopped, the chances that (wrong) message will spread like wild fire with hardly any water left to douse it," the court added.

The court ordered suspension of accounts and the takedown of YouTube channel contents infringing upon Sadhguru's personality rights and directed disclosure of basic subscriber information. Also, it has directed the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to issue directives to social media platforms to block or suspend websites, social media accounts and channels infringing Sadhguru's exclusive rights.

"This so-called dangerous edge has become even sharper with the fast-paced evolution of certain 'hydra-headed' websites, which, even if blocked/ deleted, have the incredible potential to resurface in multitudes as alphanumeric or mirror websites, with only minor, mechanical changes. Such 'hydra-headed 'websites, under the garb of privacy, are able to mask their registration/contact details perfectly, making it virtually impossible to locate and contact their operators to, if necessary, demand cessation of infringing contents," the court observed.

With inputs from PTI