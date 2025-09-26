ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Orders Status Quo On Removal Of Content On Adani

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered status quo on the removal of social media posts on Adani Group of Companies by senior journalist Ravish Kumar and digital news platform Newslaundry.

Justice Sachin Datta took note of the submissions of Adani Enterprises that it will not be asking Kumar and Newslaundry to take down any more content from their sites or any other intermediary, as existing at 12 noon, September 26.

"It is agreed that in case the petitioners have already taken down any material, the same shall not be reuploaded," the judge said, clarifying that it will continue till the trial decides the suit filed by Adani Enterprises.

The court noted the submission of the Centre's counsel, who said its directions to the journalists to take down the posts were issued by way of information on the civil court's order to the parties concerned.