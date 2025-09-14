ETV Bharat / bharat

Time To Address Issue Of Maternal Autonomy And Foetal Rights: Delhi HC

New Delhi: It is time that lawmakers address the question of delineating the balance between maternal autonomy and foetal rights at the stage of viability, the Delhi High Court has observed. 'Foetal viability' refers to the stage where a foetus can survive outside the womb.

The court observed that with the increasing number of cases seeking termination of pregnancy beyond the statutory limit, the question of foetal viability has assumed considerable importance in abortion jurisprudence and the ultimate responsibility to settle the matter rests with the law-making authority.

Constitutional courts have, in the absence of legislative clarity, sought to balance competing interests through case-specific adjudication. However, the absence of a clear statutory framework leaves the matter unsettled, the high court said.

The high court made the observations while allowing a 15-year-old minor girl to undergo medical termination of pregnancy of 27 weeks, which was a result of sexual assault committed upon her.

"The law must clearly delineate the balance between maternal autonomy and foetal rights at the stage of viability. No doubt, until such clarity is provided, courts will continue to tread this delicate path; but the ultimate responsibility to settle the matter rests with the law-making authority. It is time that the lawmakers of the country address this question in no uncertain terms," Justice Arun Monga said in a judgment passed on Friday.

The court said the mental and physical well-being of the victim in the case, who already endured cruelty at the hands of the perpetrators, must outweigh the mere probability of the foetus being born alive, which the medical experts themselves had noted as uncertain.

"Considering the age of the petitioner and the mental and physical trauma inflicted upon her by the heinous act of sexual assault, this court is of the opinion that continuation of pregnancy would permanently scar her psyche and cause grave and irreparable harm to her physical and mental health," it said.

It said the State cannot compel a woman to undergo physical or mental trauma solely for the preservation of unborn life. Any such compulsion would, in effect, render her fundamental rights nugatory and subordinate to rigid biological benchmarks, the court added.