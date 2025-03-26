Delhi HC Issues Notices On Petitions Challenging Elections Of Verma, Atishi

New Delhi: Hearing a petition challenging the election of minister Pravesh Verma from the New Delhi assembly constituency, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the minister, the Election Commission of India and 23 candidates, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The bench of Jasmeet Singh has fixed the next hearing in the case on May 27.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Vishawanath Agarwal, the lawyer said that despite fulfilling all eligibility requirements to contest the election, the election officer did not allow him to file nomination before 3 pm.

In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Elections, Verma secured 30,088 votes, defeating Kejriwal, his nearest rival, by 4089 votes.

The high court also issued another notice on the petition challenging the election of former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena filed by Kamaljit Singh Duggal and Ayush Rana, residents of Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

The petition challenges Atishi's election from the Kalkaji assembly seat, accusing her and her election representative of resorting to corrupt practices. The petition states that a close associate of Atishi was caught with Rs 5 lakh cash a day before the voting, as he was bribing voters on her instructions.

The petition further states that doing so by Atishi falls under corrupt conduct under section 123 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Atishi, with 52,154 votes, defeated BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes. Bidhuri bagged 48,633 votes. Congress candidate Alka Lamba stood third with 4,392 votes.