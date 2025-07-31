ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA On Framing Charges Against Engineer Rashid

Independent MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a petition challenging the framing of charges against Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is popularly known as Engineer Rashid.

Meanwhile, the Court has transferred the petition seeking modification of the custody parole order to the roster bench. It is listed for hearing on August 6 before the roster bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, subject to the order of the Chief Justice.

The notice to the NIA was issued by a division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Shalinder Kaur, which has sought a reply. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akshay Malik accepted the notice. Rashid’s regular bail petition is also pending before the bench, and both will be heard together on the next date.

Hearing Rashid’s petition seeking interim bail/custody parole for the full session of Parliament, the High Court said that since the arguments are the same, it would be better if he presses for modification of the earlier order.

Senior advocate N Hariharan accepted the suggestion and urged to list the matter before the roster bench, which had passed the earlier order. Rashid had sought an interim bail to attend the Parliament session.

In the last hearing on July 29, the court told the advocate that the application for modification of the earlier order was still pending. The issue with the new application is the same. It said that it cannot hear the same issue again. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that, alternatively, interim bail is sought. The court said that this was earlier considered by the earlier bench, and he should press for the modification petition.

On July 22, the special NIA court had rejected Rashid’s interim bail plea. However, he was granted custody parole by the special NIA judge of Patiala House Court from July 24 to August 4, the duration of the parliamentary session. Rashid will have to bear the expenses and follow other conditions.