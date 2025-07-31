Delhi HC Issues Notice To NIA On Framing Charges Against Engineer Rashid

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a petition challenging the framing of charges against Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is popularly known as Engineer Rashid.
Meanwhile, the Court has transferred the petition seeking modification of the custody parole order to the roster bench. It is listed for hearing on August 6 before the roster bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, subject to the order of the Chief Justice.
The notice to the NIA was issued by a division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Shalinder Kaur, which has sought a reply. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akshay Malik accepted the notice. Rashid’s regular bail petition is also pending before the bench, and both will be heard together on the next date.
Hearing Rashid’s petition seeking interim bail/custody parole for the full session of Parliament, the High Court said that since the arguments are the same, it would be better if he presses for modification of the earlier order.
Senior advocate N Hariharan accepted the suggestion and urged to list the matter before the roster bench, which had passed the earlier order. Rashid had sought an interim bail to attend the Parliament session.
In the last hearing on July 29, the court told the advocate that the application for modification of the earlier order was still pending. The issue with the new application is the same. It said that it cannot hear the same issue again. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that, alternatively, interim bail is sought. The court said that this was earlier considered by the earlier bench, and he should press for the modification petition.
On July 22, the special NIA court had rejected Rashid’s interim bail plea. However, he was granted custody parole by the special NIA judge of Patiala House Court from July 24 to August 4, the duration of the parliamentary session. Rashid will have to bear the expenses and follow other conditions.
Now, he has said that the custody parole was granted for a limited period. It has been argued that if he is not granted interim bail, he can be granted custody parole from July 23 to August 21 to attend the monsoon session of the Parliament.
Rashid has also sought a direction to cancel the order to bear the expenses on travel and other arrangements. He is in judicial custody in a terror funding case linked to militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed.
Rashid won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by a margin of one lakh votes. He was arrested by the NIA in 2016 and the Patiala House Court had ordered framing of charges against Rashid and others including Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah and Masrat Alam, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Avtar Ahmed Shah, Naeem Khan and Bashir Ahmed Butt alias Peer Saifullah on March 16, 2022.
According to the NIA, organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, JKLF, and Jaish-e-Mohammed had carried out attacks on civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. In 1993, the All-Party Hurriyat Conference was established to carry out separatist activities.
The NIA has alleged that Hafiz Saeed, along with Hurriyat leaders, dealt in money through hawala and other channels to carry out terrorist activities. The money was used to spread unrest in the valley, attack security forces, burn schools and damage public property. The agency had registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
