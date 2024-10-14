Delhi High Court Issues Notice To NIA On Bail Plea Of PFI Leader Ibrahim Puthanathani

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency(NIA) while hearing the bail plea of ​​Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Ibrahim Puthanathani. The next hearing will be held on November 11. Earlier, the Patiala House Court had rejected Puthanathani's bail plea. Let us tell you that on June 14, 2023, the court ordered the release of Puthanathani on a six-hour parole to attend his daughter's wedding in Kerala. In April 2023, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Puthanaithani, accusing him of giving arms training across the country.

On 28 September 2022, the Central Government banned PFI and its affiliate organizations for five years under the powers of Section 3(1) of the UAPA. The government had also imposed a ban on PFI's affiliate organizations -- Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AICC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation based out of Kerala.

On 21 March 2023, the UAPA Tribunal, headed by Delhi High Court Judge Justice Dinesh Sharma, approved the central government's decision to ban PFI and its associated outfits. PFI challenged the decision in the division bench of the High Court. In its application, PFI said the tribunal's decision to maintain the ban is not legal as the tribunal did not fully hear its arguments and gave the verdict.