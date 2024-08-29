ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Extends Puja Khedkar's Interim Protection From Arrest Till September 5

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest for the ousted IAS probationer from Maharashtra Puja Khedkar till September 5. She is accused of falsifying her identity to gain additional attempts in the civil services exam. Both the UPSC and the Delhi Police have sought dismissal of her plea for pre-arrest bail.

Justice Subramonium Prasad deferred the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea by Khedkar till September 5 and granted liberty to the police to file a fresh status report.

During the hearing on Thursday, the lawyer appearing for Pooja Khedkar said, "UPSC cannot remove anyone once appointed. The right to remove lies with the Personnel Department of the Central Government." He rejected the allegations that Pooja Khedkar had ever changed her surname. There has never been any change in her date of birth, Aadhaar card and academic certificate. Khedkar, through her lawyer, argued that since all material is with UPSC and no document is required from her, she is entitled to pre-arrest bail.

Delhi Police argued that the investigation of the case is ongoing and the interrogation includes verifying the authenticity of disability certificates and investigating the claims of other institutions like educational or medical institutions. It also added that if Pooja Khedkar is granted bail, she can obstruct the investigation by providing misleading information or pressuring these institutions to change records or testimony. "From the investigation so far, it appears that other people are also involved in the fraud", it added.