Delhi HC Dismisses Maliwal's Plea Seeking Quashing Of Charges In Corruption Case

By PTI

Published : 36 minutes ago

The trial court on December 8, 2022, ordered the framing of charges against Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal and three others, which was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on a complaint by former DCW chairperson and BJP MLA Barkha Shukla Singh.

Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal (ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal challenging the framing of charges against her under the anti-corruption law for allegedly abusing her official position when she was Delhi Commission for Women chief in appointing people associated with the AAP to different posts in the women's rights body.

Justice Amit Mahajan refused to quash the order framing charges against Maliwal. A detailed order is awaited. On December 8, 2022, the trial court had ordered the framing of charges against Maliwal and three others under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, including Section 13(1)(d) (criminal misconduct by a public servant).

The case was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on a complaint by former DCW chairperson and BJP MLA Barkha Shukla Singh. The high court last year stayed the trial court proceedings against Maliwal in the criminal case.

According to the prosecution, the accused, in conspiracy with each other, abused their official position and obtained pecuniary advantages for AAP workers, who were appointed to different DCW posts without following due process.

The appointments were made in contravention of procedures, rules, and regulations, and without even advertising for the posts in violation of General Finance Rules (GFR) and other guidelines, and that money was disbursed to various such persons towards remuneration/salary/honorarium, it has said.

The prosecution has claimed that 90 appointments were made in the DCW between August 6, 2015 and August 1, 2016. Out of these, 71 people were appointed on a contractual basis and 16 for the 'Dial 181' distress helpline. No record about the remaining three appointees could be found, it has said.

