Delhi HC Directs Trial Court Judges To Pronounce Orders In Reserved Cases Within Two To Three Weeks After Transfer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed that all trial court judges in the capital must pronounce orders or judgments in reserved cases within two to three weeks of their transfer. These matters will not be listed for reconsideration before the succeeding judge.

The court said that whenever a transfer list of a judicial officer is issued, it is circulated to all judicial officers and others affected by the said transfer. The court further said that Note (2) annexed to the transfer list clearly states that the transferred judicial officers have to inform the court about the cases in which the judgment or order was reserved before relinquishing charge pursuant to the transfer or appointment order.

The court said that the note also mandates that such a judicial officer, irrespective of his new appointment, shall pronounce judgment or order in all such cases on the prescribed date or within two to three weeks at the most.

It stated, “This direction is binding not only on the transferring officer, but also on the successor court, which is expected to follow it, as this note is part of the official transfer notice received by them."

The court has issued a set of directions to be followed in all cases where the presiding officer is transferred and has reserved judgments or orders before demitting charge. The presiding officer being transferred will have to prepare a detailed list of all the cases in which orders or judgments have been reserved by him. This list will be submitted to the District Judge concerned before the date of demitting charge.

“The presiding officer shall remain duty-bound to pronounce the judgment/orders in all such matters on the date already fixed or, at the latest, within two to three weeks from the date of their transfer, as noted above, and in accordance with the notes appended to the transfer list,” said Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma.

The District Judge of the district concerned shall ensure compliance with the above directions and facilitate the transferred presiding officer in pronouncing the judgment and order as per the mandate of the transfer list.

Justice Sharma ordered that a copy of the judgment be sent to all District and Sessions Judges in Delhi, who will ensure its dissemination among all judicial officers posted in their respective jurisdictions.

The court said that a copy of the judgment should also be sent to the Director (Academic), Delhi Judicial Academy, with a direction to take note of its contents and ensure that the guidelines and observations contained therein are suitably incorporated in the refresher courses and training modules of judicial officers undergoing training at the academy.

Justice Sharma passed the said order while hearing a petition filed by a man challenging the trial court's order refusing to condone a delay of 90 days in filing an appeal against his conviction in a cheque bouncing case.

During the trial, the case was heard and listed for judgment or clarification on May 31, 2023. In the meantime, the first judge was transferred, and another presiding officer took over in his place. The successor judge heard the arguments again. Due to some adjournments, the case was adjourned for judgment without allowing the accused to be heard.

The accused sought transfer of the case to the trial court, where he was informed that he had already been convicted in the case. Dismissing the appeal, the court said there was no proper ground to remand the case back to the trial court, and the records clearly show that the petitioner was given ample and repeated opportunities to present final arguments.

However, the court said that both judicial officers had committed a mistake--the presiding officer, who had reserved the judgment, was bound to pronounce the order as per the note attached to the transfer list, and so was the successor court, which did not list it for rehearing. It should have been sent to the district judge concerned for production before the presiding officer, who had reserved the judgment.

The court said, "Needless to say that both the transferred Presiding Officer and the successor Presiding Officer were transferred based on the same transfer list and, therefore, they were aware of how they were to deal with the case in which the decision was reserved."

