Delhi HC Directs Patanjali To Amend Chyawanprash Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurveda to modify its advertisement for Chyawanprash, restricting it from claiming the use of 40 herbs in its product.

A division bench of the court, headed by Justice C Hari Shankar, stated that Patanjali can state in its advertisement, "Why use ordinary Chyawanprash?" However, the court prohibited Patanjali from mentioning the use of 40 herbs in its advertisement.

The court said that there is a significant difference between advertisements from 30 years ago and recent advertisements and conscious consumers are unlikely to abandon Dabur because of Patanjali's use of the word "ordinary".

On September 19, the division bench reprimanded Patanjali Ayurved, stating that it should either withdraw the petition or face a fine. The bench also pointed out that the earlier single bench order did not require the entire advertisement to be withdrawn, but only specific portions to be amended.