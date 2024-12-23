ETV Bharat / bharat

Sacked IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar May Face Arrest As Delhi High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who was sacked by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) following allegations of cheating and misusing OBC and disability quota benefits for the prestigious civil services examination.

The High Court noted that this particular case represents a fraud not only against an organisation, but against the nation at large.

What Delhi High Court Said?

The court emphasised that further investigation was necessary to get to the roots of the conspiracy. Hence, the court refused to grant pre-arrest bail and also lifted the interim protection granted to accused Puja Khedkar.

"Prima facie it is established that conduct of petitioner Khedkar has been truly driven with the motive of duping UPSC and all the documents arranged by her were done in order to reap benefits of schemes meant for disadvantaged groups in the society. The fraudulent practice adopted by petitioner raises questions on authenticity of exam conducting agency," the court said.

The HC added, "Interrogation of an accused in an offence of such a nature is required in order to unearth the fraud committed with the help of a large number of people. In the opinion of this court, the steps taken by the petitioner were part of a larger conspiracy to manipulate the system."