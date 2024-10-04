ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Closes Plea Over Detention Of Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday closed the proceedings by a lawyer in connection with Sonam Wangchuk's detention by the city police earlier this week and said the climate activist, who has now been released, can agitate his grievances himself.

"He does not need (another person) to agitate his rights. He can agitate his rights if he wants to... There cannot be a PIL in this matter... He will agitate in his own way. They (Wangchuk and his associates) will do whatever they want to," a bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, argued that Wangchuk was kept in detention for almost three days by the Delhi Police in an unlawful manner without producing him before the magistrate.

Bhushan, who had on Thursday claimed that Wangchuk was not "totally free" despite Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's claim that he had been released, told the bench that there was "no restriction" on his movement "as of this morning". Mehta said there was "never any hindrance" and factually incorrect statements were being made.

Bhushan, however, argued that issues arising from the Delhi Police's order prohibiting assembly and protests were still alive as it was passed in a cavalier manner and later withdrawn before the court hearing with the intent to prevent the activist and his group from entering the city.

"In case he is free, leave it at that then. Today, in the morning on YouTube I saw his interview with a TV journalist last night," Justice Manmohan told the petitioner's lawyer.