Delhi HC Closes IRPS Officer Anjali Birla's Case Against Objectionable Posts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday closed the proceedings in a lawsuit filed by Anjali Birla, an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer and daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, against alleged objectionable social media posts.

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the decree in favour of Birla in the suit filed against X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google and unknown persons (John Doe). The officer sought directions to take down social media posts which have alleged that she cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and became an IAS officer in her very first attempt because of her father's influence. Her counsel had submitted that Birla had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) and was selected in the consolidated reserve list of 2019. She joined the Railways as an IRPS officer.

The high court, in its interim order in July last year, had directed X and Google to remove the alleged social media posts against Birla. It had also restrained unknown parties from directly or indirectly posting, circulating, communicating, tweeting or retweeting the alleged defamatory content mentioned by Birla in the defamation suit.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court was informed by the counsel for X that out of the 16 posts, 12 were removed by the originators while access to the remaining four posts was blocked by the social media platform in pursuance of the interim order. The court directed X to remove the remaining posts, observing that in case Birla brings to its notice any other identical posts, they should also be removed.

The court had earlier opined that the social media posts the plaintiff had complained about did not appear to have been made after due verification. "The plaintiff was appointed to IRPS in 2021. The purpose of posting the impugned social media posts in 2024 and in the language they have been posted does not appear to be bona fide," it had noted in 2024.

The counsel for Birla contended that the social media posts were per se defamatory and incorrect and had been made recklessly to tarnish the reputation of the plaintiff. They cannot be allowed to continue to be in circulation. He further contended that similar allegations had surfaced against her in 2021, but on a complaint by the officer, were investigated by several media houses, and later the controversy died down.

"After three years, this social media campaign has again started, which not only defames her but also her family, including her father, who is a political figure and holds a constitutional post," he said.

"I became an officer in 2021, but now suddenly these things have come up again because of the recent controversies about NEET and UPSC exams. The social media posts make it feel as if we are all part of this. My (plaintiff) private pictures are being posted online, saying I am a model," the petitioner informed the court through his counsel, adding she has also complained to the cybercrime department.