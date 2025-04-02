ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Asks Wikipedia To Remove 'Defamatory Content' About A News Agency

The Court disposed of the news agency's interim injunction plea seeking removal of the content as well as to restrain Wikipedia from publishing the same.

HC Asks Wikipedia To Remove 'Defamatory Content' About A News Agency
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of allegedly defamatory content and description of a news agency on its Wikipedia page. Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the Wikipedia platform, to remove allegedly defamatory statements published against the news agency on its Wikipedia page.

The Court disposed of the news agency's interim injunction plea seeking the removal of the content as well as to restrain Wikipedia from publishing the same on the news agency's page on its platform.

While hearing an interim application moved by the agency, justice Subramonium Prasad said that certain prayers have been allowed. The agency's plea sought direction from the Wikimedia Foundation to remove the allegedly defamatory content against it on its Wikipedia page as well as to restrain the platform’s users and administrators from publishing anything defamatory against the news agency.

The development comes after the court reserved its order about the application in December 2024. The court stated that it would go through the news articles that form the basis of the alleged defamatory edits against the news agency on its Wikipedia page.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of allegedly defamatory content and description of a news agency on its Wikipedia page. Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the Wikipedia platform, to remove allegedly defamatory statements published against the news agency on its Wikipedia page.

The Court disposed of the news agency's interim injunction plea seeking the removal of the content as well as to restrain Wikipedia from publishing the same on the news agency's page on its platform.

While hearing an interim application moved by the agency, justice Subramonium Prasad said that certain prayers have been allowed. The agency's plea sought direction from the Wikimedia Foundation to remove the allegedly defamatory content against it on its Wikipedia page as well as to restrain the platform’s users and administrators from publishing anything defamatory against the news agency.

The development comes after the court reserved its order about the application in December 2024. The court stated that it would go through the news articles that form the basis of the alleged defamatory edits against the news agency on its Wikipedia page.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI HIGH COURTWIKIPEDIA ASKED TO REMOVE CONTENT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.