HC Asks Wikipedia To Remove 'Defamatory Content' About A News Agency

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of allegedly defamatory content and description of a news agency on its Wikipedia page. Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the Wikipedia platform, to remove allegedly defamatory statements published against the news agency on its Wikipedia page.

The Court disposed of the news agency's interim injunction plea seeking the removal of the content as well as to restrain Wikipedia from publishing the same on the news agency's page on its platform.

While hearing an interim application moved by the agency, justice Subramonium Prasad said that certain prayers have been allowed. The agency's plea sought direction from the Wikimedia Foundation to remove the allegedly defamatory content against it on its Wikipedia page as well as to restrain the platform’s users and administrators from publishing anything defamatory against the news agency.

The development comes after the court reserved its order about the application in December 2024. The court stated that it would go through the news articles that form the basis of the alleged defamatory edits against the news agency on its Wikipedia page.