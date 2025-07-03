Delhi HC Asks Ramdev's Patanjali To Stop Running Misleading Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Delhi: In a setback to yoga guru Baba Ramdev, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed his Patanjali Ayurveda not to broadcast any misleading or negative advertisement against Dabur Chyawanprash.

A bench headed by Justice Mini Pushkarna issued this interim order and the next hearing of the case has been listed on July 14.

During the hearing, advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Dabur India, alleged that Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda is defaming Dabur Chyawanprash through its advertisements. Patanjali Ayurveda is confusing consumers through its advertisements, Sethi said adding, Patanjali is trying to claim that it is the only one who makes the real ayurvedic chyawanprash. He said that despite the court issuing summons in December 2024, Patanjali had broadcast 6182 misleading advertisements in a week.

In its petition, Dabur stated that Patanjali Ayurveda is trying to tarnish its image by calling its product ordinary. Patanjali's advertisements claim its chyawanprash is made of more than 51 herbs, whereas in reality it contains only 47 herbs, the petition stated. It also alleged that mercury was detected in Patanjali's product which is harmful for children.

Earlier, the high court had reprimanded Ramdev over its controversial statement on herbal drink Rooh Afza. After being censured by the court, Ramdev had said that he would remove all videos related to the controversial statement.