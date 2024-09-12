ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks Puja Khedkar To Respond To UPSC's Plea Seeking Perjury Proceedings Against Her

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought former probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar's response to a plea by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) seeking initiation of perjury proceedings against her for allegedly giving false statement and affidavit in the court.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to Khedkar on the UPSC's application and granted her three weeks to file a reply to it. The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 26.

The UPSC contended that the July 31 communication by which Khedkar's candidature was cancelled was communicated to her on her registered email ID the same day. It said it was the same email ID, which was registered in her online application for the Civil Service Program (CSP) 2022.

However, she made a false statement in the court that she had not been served with the order and she came to know of it only through the press release issued by the UPSC, it claimed. Senior advocate Naresh Kaushik, representing the UPSC, submitted that the former officer even gave false information to her lawyers and she very well knew that she was making a false statement on oath yet she deliberately swore to the correctness of the false statement.

Making false averments on oath with the view to obtain favourable orders from the court, being a very serious offence, undermines the very foundation of the legal system, said the application filed by advocate Vardhman Kaushik. It claimed that Khedkar's affidavit was from July 28, 2024, when the July 31 speaking order issued by the UPSC was not even in existence.