Delhi HC Asks Police to Reply to MP Mahua Moitra's Plea to Quash FIR

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

An FIR was registered against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra earlier this month under Sectio 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deals with a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city police to respond to TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her over a "derogatory" social media remark on NCW chief Rekha Sharma. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the petition and asked it to file a status report within four weeks.

The high court listed the matter for arguments on the legality and validity of the FIR, as challenged in the petition, on November 6. The police registered an FIR against Moitra this month Under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that deals with a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

This was the first FIR registered under the BNS by the Delhi Police's Special Cell since it came into force on July 1. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had commented on a video posted on X that showed National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on July 4.

Moitra later deleted the post, which referred to a man holding an umbrella and walking behind Sharma. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Moitra, submitted that they were not provided with a copy of FIR despite asking. The counsel for the police then handed over the FIR copy to the petitioner's counsel in the court.

The FIR stated that the NCW took suo motu cognisance of Moitra's alleged "derogatory remarks" and the FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the NCW. The FIR stated, "The crude remarks made by Moitra are extremely outrageous and a sheer violation of a woman's right to live with dignity."

