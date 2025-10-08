ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks Counsel To File Affidavit On Criminal History Of Parliament Security Breach Case Accused

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the counsel for Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma and Lalit Jha to file affidavits on their criminal history. They have been accused in the Parliament security breach case, and their bail pleas are pending before the High Court.

A division bench comprising Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain issued the direction in line with the Supreme Court’s new order. The matter will be heard next on November 10. In an earlier hearing on Manoranjan D's bail plea in July, the High Court had orally remarked that any attempt to disrupt Parliament's functioning could be deemed a highly alarming act with serious national security implications.

The observation came in response to the defence's argument that the use of non-toxic smoke canisters and slogans was a peaceful protest to highlight unemployment. The bench, however, stated, "The best way to create terror in India is to disrupt Parliament. You disrupted Parliament."

The breach happened on December 13, 2023, when Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma leapt into the Lok Sabha chamber during a live session, while Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde protested outside. All four were arrested for coordinating the act using coloured smoke devices.