Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Plea On Allowing Activist Sonam Wangchuk To Hold Protest At Jantar Mantar

By PTI Published : 38 minutes ago

File photo of Activist Sonam Wangchuk ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi HC agrees to hear on Wednesday plea on allowing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, others to hold peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.