Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Plea On Allowing Activist Sonam Wangchuk To Hold Protest At Jantar Mantar

Delhi HC agrees to hear on Wednesday plea on allowing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, others to hold peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

By PTI

Published : 38 minutes ago

Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Plea On Allowing Activist Sonam Wangchuk To Hold Protest At Jantar Mantar
File photo of Activist Sonam Wangchuk (IANS)

New Delhi: Delhi HC agrees to hear on Wednesday plea on allowing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, others to hold peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

