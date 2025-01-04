ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: GRAP-3 Curbs Return As Air Pollution Worsens; Know What Is Banned

CAPTION: Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to smog in Gurugram ( PTI )

Delhi: Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated once more, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching an alarming 371, classified as “very poor.” To combat growing pollution levels, authorities have reinstated Stage 3 limitations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Restrictions Under GRAP Stage 3

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced immediate enforcement of these curbs.

Construction and Demolition:

Non-essential construction and demolition activities are banned to control dust emissions.

Vehicle Rules:

Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers is restricted. Exceptions apply for people with disabilities.

Non-essential diesel medium goods vehicles (BS-IV or older) are barred from entering Delhi.

Industries and Generators:

Industries and brick kilns using non-clean fuels are prohibited.

Diesel generator sets for non-essential purposes are banned.

Impact on Schools and Education

Though schools are already closed for winter vacations, authorities have introduced measures to protect students from pollution:

Hybrid Mode for Young Students: Classes up to Grade 5 have the option for online learning.

School Closures in Noida: Classes up to Grade 8 have been suspended due to severe pollution.

Remedial Classes for Seniors: Grades 9 to 12 have to attend remedial sessions to prepare for pre-board exams, with flexible morning and evening shifts.