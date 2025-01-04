Delhi: GRAP-3 Curbs Return As Air Pollution Worsens; Know What Is Banned

Delhi: Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated once more, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching an alarming 371, classified as “very poor.” To combat growing pollution levels, authorities have reinstated Stage 3 limitations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Restrictions Under GRAP Stage 3
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced immediate enforcement of these curbs.
Construction and Demolition:
Non-essential construction and demolition activities are banned to control dust emissions.
Vehicle Rules:
Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers is restricted. Exceptions apply for people with disabilities.
Non-essential diesel medium goods vehicles (BS-IV or older) are barred from entering Delhi.
Industries and Generators:
Industries and brick kilns using non-clean fuels are prohibited.
Diesel generator sets for non-essential purposes are banned.
Impact on Schools and Education
Though schools are already closed for winter vacations, authorities have introduced measures to protect students from pollution:
Hybrid Mode for Young Students: Classes up to Grade 5 have the option for online learning.
School Closures in Noida: Classes up to Grade 8 have been suspended due to severe pollution.
Remedial Classes for Seniors: Grades 9 to 12 have to attend remedial sessions to prepare for pre-board exams, with flexible morning and evening shifts.
Critical Air Quality Data
The situation is dire, with PM2.5 and PM10 levels significantly breaching safe limits:
PM2.5 Levels: Gwalpahari recorded 445 µg/m³—nearly 30 times the WHO’s safe limit of 15 µg/m³.
PM10 Levels: Gwalpahari also reported 408 µg/m³, nine times the safe standard.
Other areas like Vikas Sadan and Sector 51 reported similarly hazardous pollution levels.
Why Is It Worsening?
According to weather experts, stagnant conditions and weak winds are trapping pollutants close to the ground:
Wind Speed: Morning winds are dropping below 4 km/h, leading to dense fog and smog.
Ventilation Index: The atmosphere’s ability to disperse pollutants is critically low, worsening the air quality.
Advisory for citizens
Residents are urged to:
Limit outdoor activities.
Avoid physical exertion.
Use public transport to reduce vehicle emissions.
Elderly individuals, children, and those with respiratory conditions should stay indoors.
This reinstatement of Stage 3 curbs highlights the urgent need for stronger collective efforts to tackle Delhi’s air pollution crisis.