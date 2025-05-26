Delhi Govt's Survey To Ensure Only Residents Get Benefits Of Welfare Schemes

New Delhi: The BJP government in Delhi has decided to conduct a detailed survey to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes accrue to only residents. During the presentation of the state budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made it clear that only the residents can avail the benefit of government-run schemes. To fulfil this, a survey has been planned.

During the survey, a digital database of people will be prepared, and a tender in this regard has been floated by the Information and Technology Department. An order has been issued to collect information on 37 points like name, address, income, caste, religion, domicile status, educational qualification, means of employment, bank details, property details, etc. The government aims to bring transparency to the distribution of various welfare schemes.

Residents will be provided a unique ID which will ensure them access to the benefits of all government schemes from a single platform. Termed "Golden Record", the system will enable every department to verify beneficiary information. The single-window system will allow citizens to view and update their personal information and the details of the schemes they are availing.

The process of creating a digital database will be based on suggestions from different departments. In the first phase, five departments — Food and Supplies, Women and Child Development, Labour Department, Revenue and Social Welfare — will run the project.

Gupta on Monday said her government will present a report card of its 100 days in office on May 31 and stressed they must inform people about the work done by them. The BJP formed the government after 25 years in Delhi, with Gupta taking oath as the chief minister on February 20 along with her Cabinet colleagues in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ramlila Maidan. The chief minister said the Delhi government has been working continuously during this tenure of 100 days.

"You have all seen that the Delhi government is working 24X7. On May 30, our government will complete 100 days. We will present our report card to the people of Delhi on May 31. We will give the details of every single work done by us," she told reporters on the sidelines of an event.