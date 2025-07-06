Delhi Govt Will Launch App With Blood Donors' Directory: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the government will soon launch an application linked to a blood donor directory, allowing any person to access the names and phone numbers of blood donors at the time of necessity.

After inspecting a blood donation camp accompanied by the BJP Delhi unit president, Virender Sachdeva, in Anand Vihar, Gupta stressed the importance of blood donation and said, "Many times, it becomes difficult to save lives due to the unavailability of blood during treatment. Let us all come together and join this blood donation campaign. Each unit of blood can be lifesaving."

"The Delhi government will soon launch a mobile application linked to a blood donors' directory, containing data on people willing to donate blood in Delhi so that any person in need can access their names and contact numbers of blood donors at the time of need and get help in reaching the nearest blood donor."

"Blood donation is that form of service where a person provides the brightest proof of their existence. Today, by participating in the blood donation camp organized in Anand Vihar, I closely experienced the sensitivity, awareness, and spirit of cooperation among the people of Delhi. Every individual, every family, came there not just to donate blood but with the feeling of supporting an unknown life. As a responsible citizen of Delhi, I appeal to everyone to make blood donation a habit, one that reaches every needy person on time. Because a safe, sensitive, and empowered Delhi is our shared responsibility," Gupta shared on X.

Sachdeva called on everyone to donate blood. "In our society, it is said that 'blood donation is the greatest donation'. There is no greater act of giving. I congratulate the organisation and trust that have organised the event today (Sunday). These camps are being held at 500 locations across the nation. Every person should adopt blood donation as a regular practice and must donate blood once or twice a year, depending on their health," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birthday and said Mookerjee instilled the spirit of "nation first" and "fought" for India's unity.

Gupta remembered Mookerjee by highlighting his contributions to nation-building and said, "If anyone sowed the first seed of nationalism in the soil of this country, it was Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He instilled the spirit of 'nation first' in the country. When the governments of that time were making decisions against the nation, he resigned from the ministry and fought for India's unity. 'One nation cannot have two constitutions, two heads, and two flags' — he dared to say this,"she added.