Delhi Govt Will Inspect All Hospitals To Ensure Cleanliness And Hygiene

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed a thorough inspection of all state-run hospitals to ensure cleanliness and hygiene following recent concerns over sanitation lapses in several health facilities across the national capital, a notice said on Tuesday.

The special secretaries of the health department have been asked to form teams in consultation with the secretary and the special secretary for this purpose. The timeline for inspection has been set to 10 days, with the completion of the entire process by May 31.

According to the notice issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the medical superintendents and directors of all government hospitals have been directed to personally carry out inspections of hospital wards, toilets, waiting areas, and surrounding premises to ensure strict adherence to cleanliness protocols.

"Proper cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation are essential to maintain patient safety and prevent the spread of infections. Strict compliance is to be ensured, and any deficiencies found should be rectified immediately. This includes photographic evidence and an action taken report on any shortcomings identified during the inspection," the notice stated.

According to the information, the inspection aims to improve health services in the 28 state-run hospitals across Delhi as they are being prepared for the extreme summer ahead. During the inspection, drinking water for patients, cleanliness of the waiting area and public toilets, along with overall maintenance of the hospital, will be looked into.

The government has tasked four special secretaries of the Health and Family Welfare Department — Nikhil Kumar, Danish Ashraf, Tapasya Raghav and Kinni Singh to carry out the inspections within the stipulated period.

A senior health department official said, "This is part of a broader quality improvement initiative. The government is committed to ensuring that all public health facilities provide a clean, safe, and dignified environment to patients." The inspection drive is expected to be completed in the coming days, with follow-up reviews planned to monitor sustained compliance.