Delhi Govt Transfers Medical Directors, Superintendents Of 28 Hospitals

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated a major rejig in the health department by transferring the medical director and the medical superintendents of 28 hospitals. They have been asked to report for duty without waiting for the formal release order from their present departments. The government has made it clear that no allowance will be paid for the additional charge.

The order, issued with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor, also states that all doctors and medical officers are relieved from their current posting and are instructed that the work of handing over the charge and assuming the new charge should be done immediately. Non-compliance with the order will be taken seriously.

Dr Poonam, chief medical officer of the South East District, has been made the medical superintendent of Rao Tularaam Hospital; Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Loknayak Hospital, has been made the director-cum-principal of Babasaheb Ambedkar Medical College. Kumar has been holding his current post for over four years and was the head of the department of Medicine. He was also holding the additional charges of medical director of GTB Hospital, medical superintendent of Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan and superintendent of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.