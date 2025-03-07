Delhi Govt To Begin Registrations For Women's Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid Scheme On International Women's Day

New Delhi: The BJP-led Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to launch the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana, ' a financial assistance scheme for women. Registration for the scheme will begin on March 8, and eligible women will receive Rs 2,5000 per month directly in their bank accounts.

This initiative will fulfil a key election promise made by the BJP during the assembly campaign. The Delhi government estimates that approximately 15 lakh women will benefit from this scheme.

Eligibility Criteria and Required Documents

Under the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana', financial assistance will be provided to women who meet the following criteria:

Women must be between 18 and 60 years old.

The applicant must be a resident of Delhi.

The annual household income must be Rs 3 lakh or less.

Essential documents include a voter ID card, Aadhaar card, BPL card, and an income certificate.

Once the cabinet gives its nod, a dedicated web portal will be launched where eligible women can apply. Applications will be verified before funds are transferred to the beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

International Women's Day Event

The Mahila Samridhi Yojana will be officially launched at the International Women's Day event organised by the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha on March 8 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. BJP National President JP Nadda will be the chief guest, with CM Rekha Gupta and other cabinet ministers in attendance. BJP National Women's Front President Vanathi Srinivasan will also be a special guest.

Women from across the national capital will participate, and the first set of registrations under the scheme will take place at the event.

Political Reactions

The opposition leader, Atishi has written a letter to CM Rekha Gupta, questioning whether women will receive Rs 2,500 in their accounts immediately after registration. However, government officials have clarified that the funds will be transferred only after due verification of applications.