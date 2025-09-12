ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt Orders Installation Of Anti-Smog Guns In High-Rises By Nov 29

New Delhi: The Delhi government has mandated that all private and government buildings with a height of G+5 floors and above must install anti-smog guns by November 29.

This directive aims to tackle the issue of air pollution in Delhi, especially during the winter months when harmful particulate matter such as PM10 and PM2.5 increases significantly, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI.

According to the public notice by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), all commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, educational institutions, and other high-rise structures with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres are required to deploy anti-smog guns. However, residential houses, societies, and complexes are exempt from this mandate.

The number of anti-smog guns required will vary depending on the built-up area of each building. A minimum of three guns is mandated for properties with a built-up area of less than 10,000 square metres.

Buildings with built-up areas between 10,001 and 15,000 square metres must install at least four guns, while those between 15,001 and 20,000 square metres must have at least five, the notice said.

Properties ranging from 20,001 to 25,000 square metres are required to install at least six guns. For every additional 5,000 square metres beyond this, an extra anti-smog gun must be added.