Delhi Govt Moots Single Window Ticketing System For Multimodal Transport

The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority will enable passengers to travel in buses, metro and rapid rail transit systems with just a single card or ticket.

Published : June 22, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST

New Delhi: In a rapid shift for the public transport system, the Delhi government will form the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) for passengers' convenience.

The new set-up will enable passengers to opt for multimodal transport with a single ticket, bringing the much-needed relief. The UMTA will connect various transport systems like metro, bus, rapid rail transit system, including Namo Bharat, and public transport, to save the time and effort of passengers. Currently, these services are run by independent agencies, with no proper coordination. UMTA aims to integrate them under a single plan.

With UTMA, passengers will get the facility of a unified ticketing system to travel in metro, bus, Namo Bharat and other public transport services with a single card or ticket. Along with this, the planning of all traffic and road networks of the city will also be chalked out in coordination with multiple agencies to reduce traffic congestion.

Agencies like Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), traffic police, finance department, urban development and environment department will be included in UMTA, so that they work in synchronisation to improve the transport network of the city. This will also enable accurate information about traffic routes and their monitoring.

The initiative will also strengthen the 'Last Mile Connectivity' in the national capital. A proposal for the formation of UMTA has been prepared, and the process of its implementation will start after it's passed in the cabinet.

On June 27, 100 eco-friendly buses under the New Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) scheme will be launched. Each bus is 9 metres long, specially designed for narrow roads. The buses will ply in the inner areas of Delhi to broaden last-mile connectivity. Currently, about 600 DEVI buses are in operation.

These buses will not only reduce pollution, but will also give passengers the option of economical and green travel. These buses are equipped with digital displays, GPS, CCTV cameras and comfortable seating.

