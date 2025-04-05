ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Govt Inks MoU With Centre To Roll Out Ayushman Bharat Scheme

New Delhi: In a move towards expanding people's access to healthcare in the national capital, the BJP-led Delhi government inked an MoU with the Centre on Saturday to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the city.

With this, Delhi has become the 35th state/Union Territory to implement the health insurance scheme. West Bengal is now the only state which has not implemented the scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides free and cashless treatment for 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialities, covering the costs of medicines, diagnostic services, hospitalisation, ICU care, surgeries and more.

Under it, eligible families in Delhi will receive an annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh -- Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and the same amount as a top-up from the Delhi government.